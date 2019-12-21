Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut And Other Actors Who Nailed Their On-screen Looks

The year 2019 seems to have been a good year for the movies. Even the actors seemed to have performed true to their characters on screen. Here are some unbelievable transformations that Bollywood actors have through for their roles and managed to nail the look to the T:

Ranveer Singh

The actor is known for his dedication to the craft. Before shooting for the role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavat he had reportedly shut himself out from everybody to get into his character. Similarly, for his role in Gully Boy as the boy from Dharavi who escapes his dreary existence through hip-hop, Ranveer Singh looked the part perfectly. And with Zoya Akhtar’s ace direction, Ranveer Singh nailed the character of Murad Ali. (Picture courtesy: Ranveer Singh on Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut played the historical character of Rani Laxmi Bai in the movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Kangana, who is a pahadi, even practised a Maharashtrian accent for the movie. To bring her character alive on screen and to capture the character’s nationalistic feelings, she even rode horses and elephant defending her kingdom against the British Raj. (Picture courtesy: Team Kangana Ranaut on Instagram)

Akshay Kumar

Released early in 2019, Kesari is about a soldier in the British Indian Army who leads 21 Sikh soldiers in a fight against 10,000 Pashtun invaders. Akshay Kumar plays the role of Havildar Ishar Singh and for his role donned the look of a typical Sikh soldier of the time. He completely transformed his look and sported a turban and long beard, nailing the character's look well. (Picture courtesy: Akshay Kumar on Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor

In 2019, Shahid Kapoor starred in the movie Kabir Singh which came into many controversies allegedly because of its content. He played the role of a person with anger issues who falls in love. Shahid Kapoor completely transformed his character from a chocolate boy image to that of a rowdy boy. He had played a similar role back in Udta Punjab and nailed both of them earning a lot of praises for his performance. (Picture courtesy: Shahid Kapoor on Instagram)

