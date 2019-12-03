When Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut And Other Bollywood Celebs Slayed In Silk Sarees

Sarees have been one of the staple attires of Indian women for ages. Be it the traditional six yards of gorgeous Banarasi or simple, printed sarees women are now opening up to the idea of it. While most of them might be difficult to manage, silk sarees are relatively easier to handle for beginners. Here are five Bollywood celebrities one can take inspiration from:

Deepika Padukone

Often spotted in the traditional six-yarder, Deepika Padukone slays the saree look. Not only bridesmaids but also brides can take inspiration from her this wedding season on how to look gorgeous in the wedding pictures. In the picture, she is sporting a beautiful pink saree with matching blouse. She styled her hair in a tight, pulled-back bun with gajra and accessorised her look with heavy gold jewellery. (Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone's Instagram handle)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Cannot Be Spotted Without Her Bagwati! Get To Know "her"

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut seems to love sticking to the classics. She is often spotted in one styled either the traditional way and a contemporary one. She usually pairs heavy chokers with her silk sarees. Her outfits can be an inspiration for bridesmaid this wedding season. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone Vs Anushka Sharma - A Comparison Of Their Careers

Kajol

Kajol has also been seen sporting a lot of silk sarees at various events, especially during the auspicious Durga Puja. This year she was seen in the traditional Bengali attire which is a white saree with a red border. She also wore a bindi and styled her hair in a pulled-back bun. She had long earrings as accessories. (Image courtesy: Kajol's Instagram handle)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone: The Piku Actor's Net Worth Will Leave You Astounded

Shraddha Kapoor

Usually seen in western outfits, yet Shraddha Kapoor looked as elegant as ever in a purple silk saree. She even opted for a contrasting green blouse which seemed to compliment the dark colour perfectly. She went the traditional way in gold jewellery and pulled-back bun with gajra. (Image courtesy: Shradhha Kapoor's Instagram handle)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone's 5 Looks In The Movie Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon’s silk saree look is traditional meeting contemporary. Sporting the traditional saree with a sleeveless and backless blouse, the actor proves that one can accept tradition and yet add their touch to it. Kriti kept her look very simple with minimalistic makeup, a pair of statement earrings and sleek, open hair. The outfit is perfect for a Sangeet look this wedding season. (Image courtesy: Kriti Sanon's Instagram handle)

Also Read: Deepika Padukone A Favourite Of Shoojit Sircar; Here's The Equation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.