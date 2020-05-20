Kangana Ranaut's Movies That Will Inspire The Wanderlust In You

Bollywood films have time and again featured some of the best destinations. Many of Kangana Ranaut's movies were filmed in gorgeous locations. Ranaut's movies, like Queen, have featured some mindblowing destinations that ignite the wanderlust and make the viewers take a break from their daily routine and pack their travelling bags. With all that said now, here are Kangana Ranaut's movies that ignite the wanderlust in the viewers:

Kangana Ranaut's movies that will inspire you to travel right now

Queen

Queen featuring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles narrates the story of a woman who goes on her honeymoon by herself. Kangana Ranaut essayed the role of Rani, a small-town girl who makes a very strong decision to travel by herself. Apart from the storyline, the movie is known for its stunning places.

The movie has wonderful cinematography and was lauded for its beautiful depiction of countries like France and Netherlands. Ranaut also won several awards and accolades for her performance in the film. Check out the trailer here:

Raaz: The Mystery Continues

Razz: The Mystery Continues features Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut in lead roles. The movie, helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Mahesh Bhatt, shows Kangana Ranaut playing the role of Nandita Chopra, who is an aspiring model and is thrilled by some weird activities. The film grabbed huge attention for its locations.

The film depicts the beauty of the northern regions of India. The movie showcases the beautiful sights in Shimla, which is a cold northern region of India. Check out the trailer of the film here:

Ek Niranjan

Ek Niranjan is a Telugu movie directed by Puri Jagannadh and produced by Adityaram Movies. The 2009 action movie features Prabhas and Kangana Ranaut in prominent roles. The film features Kangana Ranaut essaying the role of Sameera and Prbhas as Niranjan/Chotu. One of the biggest highlights of the film is the destinations featured.

The audience gets to see several parts of Jubliee Hills, located in Hyderabad. The movie also shows the beauty of Switzerland in two songs that feature Prabhas and Kangana Ranaut. The final phase of the movie showcases the beauty of Bangkok and Pattaya. With so many stunning destinations, the movie gained huge attention.

