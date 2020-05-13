Akshay Kumar's Movies Featuring Stunning Locations You Must Check Out

Many people, during the lockdown, have been craving for vacations and visit exotic holiday destinations. To help one make the first getaway remember forever, here are some vacation-worthy locations from Akshay Kumar's movies including Singh Is Kingg that one can consider while waiting for the lockdown to end. Read further ahead for more details:

Vacation-worthy locations from Akshay Kumar's movies

Large parts of the movie Singh Is Kingg was filmed in the beautiful coaster city in the Australian state of Queensland, that is Brisbane and Gold Coast. Akshay Kumar is popular for his character in the movie, who is a happy go lucky man named Happy Singh. The coastal area of Brisbane also has a few other notable locations including Brisbane City Hall, Kangaroo Point, and Queensland.

Kesari, one of the highly anticipated movies of Akshay Kumar, was shot across various locations including Jaipur and a small town in the district of Satara. Major scenes of the film were shot in a Nawalgarh, a beautiful town in Jhunjhunu district, located in Rajasthan. Nawalgarh is also known as the Golden Town of Rajasthan and the place is known for its natural beauty. For those who want to travel back in time, can definitely add these grand places to travel-list.

Rustom, helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, features Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz in prominent roles. Apart from being known for the storyline, the movie is also known for its scenic locations. Several parts of the movie were filmed in Kent, a country in South East England. Several other locations include The Chequers Inn pub in Aylesford, Canterbury, Maidstone, Leeds Castle, Dover seafront and South Foreland Lighthouse.

