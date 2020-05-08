Kangana Ranaut Has Been Nominated For All These Awards; Check Out

Kangana Ranaut is known for her stellar performances in various movies. Her fine acting skills have always been lauded by the audience and critics. The actor who was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga will next be essaying a titular role in Thalaivi. Her performances in movies including Fashion, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, and Gangster gained immense popularity. Kangana Ranaut has managed to gain prestigious awards and nominations not just once but several times. Check out the list of awards Kangana Ranaut has been nominated for:

Global Indian Film Awards

2006 Nominee for Global Indian Film Awards Best Actress for Gangster

International Indian Film Academy Awards

2007 Nominee for International Indian Film Academy Awards Best Actress for Gangster

2012 Nominee for International Indian Film Academy Awards Best Actress for Tanu Weds Manu

2014 Nominee for International Indian Film Academy Awards Best Supporting Actress for Krrish 3

2016 Nominee for International Indian Film Academy Awards Best Actress for Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Screen Awards

2009 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Supporting Actress for Fashion

2012 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Actress for Tanu Weds Manu

2014 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Actress (Popular Choice) for Krrish 3 / Shootout at Wadala

2014 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Villain for Krrish 3

2015 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Actress for Queen

2015 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Actress (Popular Choice) for Queen

2015 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Dialogue (shared with Anvita Dutt Guptan) for Queen

2016 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Actress (Popular Choice) for Tanu Weds Manu Returns

2016 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Actress for Tanu Weds Manu Returns

2018 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Actress for Simran

2019 Nominee for Screen Awards Best Actress Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Stardust Awards

2011 Nominee for Stardust Awards Best Actress -Thriller/Action for Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

2012 Nominee for Stardust Awards Best Actress- Comedy/Romance for Tanu Weds Manu

2014 Nominee for Stardust Awards Star of the Year- Female for Queen

2015 Nominee for Stardust Awards Best Actress for Queen

Zee Cine Awards

2011 Nominee for Zee Cine Awards Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Female for Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

2012 Nominee for Zee Cine Awards Best Actor- Female for Tanu Weds Manu

2014 Nominee for Zee Cine Awards Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Female for Krrish 3

2016 Nominee for Zee Cine Awards Best Actor- Female for Tanu Weds Manu Returns

2016 Nominee for Zee Cine Awards Critics Awards for Best Actor- Female for Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Producers Guild Film Awards

2012 Nominee for Producers Guild Film Awards Best Actress in a Leading Role for Tanu Weds Manu

2014 Nominee for Producers Guild Film Awards Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Krrish 3

2015 Nominee for Producers Guild Film Awards Best Actress in a Leading Role for Queen

2015 Nominee for Producers Guild Film Awards Best Dialogue (shared with Anvita Dutt Guptan) for Queen

2016 Nominee for Producers Guild Film Awards Best Actress in a Leading Role for Tanu Weds Many Returns

BIG Star Entertainment Awards

2014 Nominee for BIG Star Entertainment Awards Most Entertaining Actor (Film)- Female for Queen

2014 Nominee for BIG Star Entertainment Awards Most Entertanining Actor in Social/ Drama Film- Female for Queen

2015 Nominee for BIG Star Entertainment Awards Most Entertaining Actor in a Comedy Film- Female for Queen

2015 Nominee for BIG Star Entertainment Awards Most Entertaining Actor in a RomanticFilm- Female for Queen

2015 Nominee for BIG Star Entertainment Awards Most Entertaining Actor in a Drama Film- Female for Queen

Filmfare Awards

2016 Nominee for Filmfare Awards Best Actress for Tanu Weds Manu

2018 Nominee for Filmfare Awards Best Actress (Critics) for Rangoon

2020 Nominee for Filmfare Awards Best Actress (Critics) for Judgementall Hai Kya

2020 Nominee for Filmfare Awards Best Actress for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

