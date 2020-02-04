Kangana Ranaut's 'Panga' Is Winning Hearts Internationally

After garnering a lot of appreciation for her performance in the Rajkummar Rao-starrer Judgemental Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut's recent sports drama Panga hit the box office on January 24. In the film directed by Ashwini Iyer, Kangana essays the role of a Kabaddi player. Apart from Kangana, the film also stars the Punjabi superstar Jessie Gill, Richa Chadda, and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. According to the recent reports, the film is doing exceedingly well overseas.

Kangana Ranaut's Panga going steady at international box office

Kangana Ranaut's Panga garnered a lot of appreciation from not only the film critics but also from the audience. The film, on its opening day, earned around ₹2.70 crores at the domestic box office. However, the film has grossed around ₹37.80 crores worldwide until now. It seems to be winning hearts at the international box office

Recently trade analyst Taran Aadarsh took to Twitter to share the number that the film made overseas including the United States of America, United Kingdom, Australia, and United Arab Emirates. The film managed to earn more than ₹7 crores internationally.

Check out the trailer of Panga here:

