Panga Director Would Love To Make Kangana's Biopic Once The Actor Gets Married

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who has directed the latest Kangana Ranaut movie, Panga, was recently seen interacting with media portals regarding films and her future plans. As Panga is running successfully in theatres on the seventh day, the filmmakers were seen attending an event to mark the success of the film. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari revealed that she is so inspired by Kangana Ranaut that she could consider making a biopic on her.

Read | Kangana Ranaut Releases A New Song From The Film 'Panga' Titled 'Bibby Song'

"Kangana still has a lot to come her way" -Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari

Further addressing the topic, Ashwiny said that though she would love to make Kangana’s biopic, she feels that Kangana still has a lot to come her way, like marriage. Ashwiny further revealed that after shooting for Thalaivi, even Kangana Ranaut thought about making a biopic. In fact, Kangana wanted to direct her own biopic. Panga director, Ashwiny has even thought of a title for Kangana's biopic, she said she would call it Kangana vs Kangana.

Read | 'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3D' Box Office: Guess Who Made It To The 50-crore Club

Ashwiny talks about her relationship with Kangana Ranaut

One of the leading media portals asked her about her bond with actor Kangana Ranaut. To which she said that the two have a lot of respect for each other. Ashwiny further added that she has seen a humane side of Kangana Ranaut that the actor does not show to anyone. She further explained that according to her, the reason why Kangana Ranaut does not show the soft side of hers to others is because other people persistently keep pestering her about what she said on social media or a particular phone call. Defending Kangana Ranaut, Ashwiny added that as a human being one tends to get irritated answering the same thing over and over again.

Read | Did Richa Chadha & Kangana Ranaut Get Along Well On 'Panga' Sets? 'Fukrey' Actor Answers

She further spoke about the controversies Kangana Ranaut got into during the release of Manikarnika. She told the media portals that Kangana Ranaut at that time was shooting with Ashwiny for Panga. Therefore, she very closely saw what she went through during that time. She further added that she has a very different relationship with her. It is based on trust, and one thing that they have in common is the fact that they do not care about what the world is saying about them.

Read | After Queen, Manikarnika & Panga, Kangana Ranaut To Now Play Air Force Pilot In 'Tejas'

Image Credits: Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.