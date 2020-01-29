The Debate
Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collections: THIS Film Is Inching Towards 50 Crores

Bollywood News

Panga, starring Kangana Ranaut and Street Dancer 3D, starring Varun Dhawan in the lead released on the same date. Take a look at their box office collections.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
panga

Kangana Ranaut, who last graced the big screens along with Rajkummar Rao in Judgementall Hai Kya, was recently seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's sports biopic, Panga. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the leading roles, Panga follows the story of a mother, who had to quit her ambitions for her family. Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Panga has been well-received by the audience and critics, as the film has managed to mint in the moolah at the box office.

However, it seems like fans have been comparing the Kangana Ranaut-starrer to Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, as both the films were released on the same date. While Street Dancer 3D has been winning hearts of the audience in theatre, Panga is slowly losing its grip at the ticket windows. Here is a detailed box office comparison between the two films.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' Overshadows 'Panga' And 'Street Dancer 3D'

 Panga vs Street Dancer 3D box office collection 

Released on January 24, Panga is considered as an average success at the box office, as the film has reportedly raked in ₹18.56 crores till date. As per fresh box office reports, Kangana Ranaut's film stooped at the box office by 40% on Monday, affecting the film's overall collections. While Panga had witnessed an immense growth by 110% on its second day of release, Street Dancer 3D is slowly inching towards the 50-crore-mark. As per the latest box office reports shared, Street Dancer 3D witnessed a downfall of 51% on Monday. The film has collected a whopping amount of ₹49.76 crores on Tuesday. Take a look at tweets shared by Taran Adarsh:

Also Read | Street Dancer Vs Panga: Rangoli Chandel Agrees With KRK On What Didn’t Do Justice To 'gem'

 

Also Read | 'Panga' Vs 'Street Dancer 3D' Day 4 Box Office Collections Affected By 'Monday Blues'

Also Read | 'Street Dancer 3D' Inches Closer To Rs. 50 Crore, While 'Panga' Fares Below Expectations

(Promo Image: Team Kangana Ranaut and Varun Dhawan Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
