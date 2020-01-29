Panga Vs Street Dancer 3D Box Office Collections: THIS Film Is Inching Towards 50 Crores

Kangana Ranaut, who last graced the big screens along with Rajkummar Rao in Judgementall Hai Kya, was recently seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's sports biopic, Panga. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the leading roles, Panga follows the story of a mother, who had to quit her ambitions for her family. Bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, Panga has been well-received by the audience and critics, as the film has managed to mint in the moolah at the box office.

However, it seems like fans have been comparing the Kangana Ranaut-starrer to Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, as both the films were released on the same date. While Street Dancer 3D has been winning hearts of the audience in theatre, Panga is slowly losing its grip at the ticket windows. Here is a detailed box office comparison between the two films.

Panga vs Street Dancer 3D box office collection

Released on January 24, Panga is considered as an average success at the box office, as the film has reportedly raked in ₹18.56 crores till date. As per fresh box office reports, Kangana Ranaut's film stooped at the box office by 40% on Monday, affecting the film's overall collections. While Panga had witnessed an immense growth by 110% on its second day of release, Street Dancer 3D is slowly inching towards the 50-crore-mark. As per the latest box office reports shared, Street Dancer 3D witnessed a downfall of 51% on Monday. The film has collected a whopping amount of ₹49.76 crores on Tuesday. Take a look at tweets shared by Taran Adarsh:

#StreetDancer3D will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Day 6]... Should’ve hit half-century over the weekend... Needs to improve its performance in Weekend 2 to stay afloat... Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr, Mon 4.65 cr, Tue 3.88 cr. Total: ₹ 49.76 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

#Panga faces no drop on Day 5 [vis-à-vis Day 4], but the overall total remains low... Needs to make headway in Weekend 2, since competition will be limited... Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr, Mon 1.65 cr, Tue 1.65 cr. Total: ₹ 18.21 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 29, 2020

