'Panga': Kangana Ranaut's Fans Screen Film For Underprivileged Kids, Women; Rangoli Reacts

Though the movie might not have lived up to the expectations at the box office, the fact that Kangana Ranaut’s Panga is finding love can’t be denied. After being almost unanimously lauded by the critics and even after running for over a week at the theatres, the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial is being lapped up. Even fans of the actor are now ensuring that the sports drama reaches more and more people, hosting a special screening for underprivileged children recently.

Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel on Tuesday shared her excitement after fans organised a screening for the movie in Pune. She termed it as an ‘amazing gesture’ and conveyed her ‘immense gratitude’, even calling them the ‘first fandom’ for hosting such an event. Not just that, another screening was held for the ‘Mahila Mandal’ (women’s group) at a multiplex in Kanpur and Rangoli proudly shared the photographs.

Here are the posts:

Amazing gesture by Kangana’s fans 🙏🙏🥰.... immense gratitude, first fandom to ever do such screenings for underprivileged 🥰🥰🙏🙏 #Panga https://t.co/1wPO32VrWe — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 4, 2020

INOX Kanpur hosts #Panga for a Mahila Mandal Group !!! pic.twitter.com/z2ga1mi1eg — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) February 4, 2020

Earlier, Rangoli had blamed the clash between two films for the lackluster collections of Panga. She had lashed out at the exhibitors for giving more screens to a ‘masala’ film like Street Dancer 3D. Street Dancer 3D earned over Rs 60 crore at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut earned applause for her role as a homemaker-sportsperson in Panga. The movie also stars Richa Chadha and Jassi Gill. Pitted against Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D, Panga could just earn over Rs 20 crore in the first week, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

