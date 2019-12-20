The Debate
Kangana Ranaut Ranked On Celebrity 100 List, Rangoli Chandel Says 'She Pays More Tax'

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has slammed Forbes India for their top celebrity list. Read on to check out Rangoli Chandel's bold statements.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
kangana ranaut

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has left no stone unturned in putting forth her bold statements online. She recently created headlines again, after she slammed Forbes India on Twitter, stating that the figures shared by them about Kangana Ranaut's net worth are false. Have a look at her taunts.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Forbes

As per a description mentioned on the article page of Forbes India, it stated that celebrity ranks were based on an aggregate of the estimated earnings and their calculated fame quotient, via print and social media reach. Reports say that Akshay Kumar is at no. 2 on the 'Forbes Celebrity 100 list' with Rs. 293.25 crore earnings for the year 2019. The Housefull 4 actor has left behind Salman Khan, who topped the charts for the past three years. However, in 2019, two superstars Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, have also made it to the top 10 for the first time. Speaking of which, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has claimed that the figures shared by Forbes India for actors’ income are false, demanding proof of the income mentioned. In the Top 100 Celebrity list that the publication shared recently, Kangana Ranaut ranked at the 70th spot on the list. It mentioned that Kangana  Ranaut's earnings were Rs 17.5 crore in the year 2019.  Rangoli slammed Forbes, saying that they cannot just assume people’s income. Have a look at her tweets.

Published:
