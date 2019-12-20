Kangana Ranaut Ranked On Celebrity 100 List, Rangoli Chandel Says 'She Pays More Tax'

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has left no stone unturned in putting forth her bold statements online. She recently created headlines again, after she slammed Forbes India on Twitter, stating that the figures shared by them about Kangana Ranaut's net worth are false. Have a look at her taunts.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel slams Forbes

As per a description mentioned on the article page of Forbes India, it stated that celebrity ranks were based on an aggregate of the estimated earnings and their calculated fame quotient, via print and social media reach. Reports say that Akshay Kumar is at no. 2 on the 'Forbes Celebrity 100 list' with Rs. 293.25 crore earnings for the year 2019. The Housefull 4 actor has left behind Salman Khan, who topped the charts for the past three years. However, in 2019, two superstars Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, have also made it to the top 10 for the first time. Speaking of which, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel has claimed that the figures shared by Forbes India for actors’ income are false, demanding proof of the income mentioned. In the Top 100 Celebrity list that the publication shared recently, Kangana Ranaut ranked at the 70th spot on the list. It mentioned that Kangana Ranaut's earnings were Rs 17.5 crore in the year 2019. Rangoli slammed Forbes, saying that they cannot just assume people’s income. Have a look at her tweets.

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Will Release On THIS Date; Actress Shares A Beautiful Poem

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut's Queen stole hearts; here are some best moments from the film

Yeh @forbes_india ek number ka fraud hai, I openly challenge them to prove even one celebrity income they have printed in their magazine, sab PR hai, Kangana pays more tax than her entire income mentioned in the poll... (contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Even Kangana doenst know how much she made in this year, only her accounts department and I know, we tell her all the details, and all that info is super confidential....(contd) @forbes_india — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

(Contd).... show us who paid how much tax. You can’t just assume people’s income on what basis? Please reply @forbes_india — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 19, 2019

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Pens A Heartfelt Note For 'Panga' Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari And It Is All Things Sweet. See It Here

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her Role In Ashwini Tiwari's Upcoming Sports Film 'Panga'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.