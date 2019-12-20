Kangana Ranaut's Queen Stole Hearts; Here Are Some Best Moments From The Film

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen is an iconic movie for a lot of reason. Not only does it have a theme of women empowerment but also about finding oneself. The story revolves around a shy and timid girl from Delhi who is jilted by her groom on the eve of their marriage. She decides to go on her honeymoon alone and in the process loses her inner inhibitions. The movie was well-received by the audience and here are five scenes from the movie which made it to everyone’s heart:

Kangana Ranaut’s experience on the plane in Queen

A timid Kangana Ranaut who never stepped out of the house without her little brother’s protected presence leaves on her honeymoon alone to a foreign country. Her first time on a plane, she does not understand the protocols and messes up quite a few times. She tries to use the lavatory when the flight is taking off and she does not understand when she is served wine. However, she makes it to Paris in one piece. The scene reverberates with a lot of the audience who might have faced the same situation during their first plane journey.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut's Panga Trailer Will Release On THIS Date; Actress Shares A Beautiful Poem

When Kangana Ranaut vents out her frustrations, drunk in Queen

Kangana Ranaut meets Vijaylaxmi in Paris and the two hit it off after a few cringes from Kangana. Vijay (short form of Vijaylaxmi) teaches her how to live. Kangana gets drunk in a club and lets out her frustration. She goes on about everything, from her fiancée, Rajkummar Rao's probable affair to warning Vijay to control her wayward ways. And what added a cherry to the top was Vijay doing her own stuff although Kangana’s rants.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut In 2019: A Glimpse Of The 'Manikarnika' Star's Movies, Controversies & More

When Kangana Ranaut steals hearts in Amsterdam with her desi golgappa in Queen

Having lost some of her worries and inhibitions earlier, Kangana Ranaut enters a food fest. She is helped by her friends from Amsterdam and makes a good business. A hilarious incident occurs when Kangana looks for hing and calls her family in Delhi each one comes up with a funnier reply. Her proud moment had reverberated with many Indians watching the scene.

Also Read: Queen Web Series: Here's The List Of Actors And The Characters They Played

When Kangana Ranaut dances alone at the concert in Queen

Rajkummar Rao, regretting his decision, arrives in Amsterdam to meet her. The girl who was begging her fiancée to take her back at the start of the movie now leaves Rajkumar sitting in a café to dance with her friends. When he asks her not to leave, she tells Rajkummar Rao that she would not see her friends ever again after this but she can still meet him back in Delhi. This is a very bold answer coming from the timid girl from Rajouri. Not only does she go to the concert but also stays back and dances even after her friends have left.

Also Read: Miss World 2019: Here's A List Of Pageant Queens Who Won The Crown For India

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.