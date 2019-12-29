Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Sends Legal Notice To 'Celebrity 100 List' Publisher

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel recently slammed Forbes' Top 100 Celebrity List as the actress was ranked at the 70th number with earnings quoted as Rs. 17.5 crore in 2019. Rangoli claimed that the figure was wrong and that she pays more tax than the figure mentioned. And now, Rangoli took to her Twitter handle to share the legal notice that she had sent to Forbes' magazine and requested them to reply as soon as possible or 'face the consequences'.

Dear ⁦@forbes_india⁩ our legal team has sent this notice to you, we haven’t received a reply yet, please tell us what are your sources and how come you claim to know Kangana’s income and financial worth, please reply fast or face the consequences 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7XttYh9lSJ — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 29, 2019

One’s worth can never be estimated by how much they extract from the society but some western media houses want Indians to turn total capitalists, that’s what Kangana hates them.... we need to collectively throw these angrez mentality people out..(contd) — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 29, 2019

(Contd)...and bring Vedic and yogic way of life back in to our culture, minimum ecological foot prints, no excessive accumulation of wealth and our ancient way of life where sacrifice and inclusion is of prime importance not extraction or excessive accumulation or exclusiveness🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) December 29, 2019

What Kangana said about the List

At the trailer launch of 'Panga', Kangana was asked about her thoughts on the income statements published, Kangana Ranaut revealed that it would be insensitive to comment on someone’s income without any reliable sources. Kangana Ranaut said, "I think commenting on anyone's personal wealth/income without reliable sources is not good. If they want to make a list, make a list of how much a person contributed to the society and not how much they extracted from society." Furthermore, Kangana Ranaut revealed that it is high time for people to understand their responsibilities.

