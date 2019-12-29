The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Sends Legal Notice To 'Celebrity 100 List' Publisher

Bollywood News

"Our legal team has sent this notice to you, we haven’t received a reply yet," wrote Kangana's sister Rangoli Chandel to 'Celebrity 100' list publisher.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rangoli

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel recently slammed Forbes' Top 100 Celebrity List as the actress was ranked at the 70th number with earnings quoted as Rs. 17.5 crore in 2019. Rangoli claimed that the figure was wrong and that she pays more tax than the figure mentioned. And now, Rangoli took to her Twitter handle to share the legal notice that she had sent to Forbes' magazine and requested them to reply as soon as possible or 'face the consequences'.

Rangoli reveals Kangana's fave 2019 performances, says star gushes over Ranveer & Vicky

What Kangana said about the List

At the trailer launch of 'Panga', Kangana was asked about her thoughts on the income statements published, Kangana Ranaut revealed that it would be insensitive to comment on someone’s income without any reliable sources. Kangana Ranaut said, "I think commenting on anyone's personal wealth/income without reliable sources is not good. If they want to make a list, make a list of how much a person contributed to the society and not how much they extracted from society." Furthermore, Kangana Ranaut revealed that it is high time for people to understand their responsibilities.

Kangana Ranaut ranked on Celebrity 100 List, Rangoli Chandel says 'She pays more tax'

ALSO READ | Panga: Kangana Ranaut's constant chat with director Ashiwni Iyer puts Jassie Gill to sleep

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM TARGETS ARMY CHIEF
PRIYANKA GANDHI: WE ARE NOT AFRAID
ISHANT ON KOHLI & DHONI AS CAPTAINS
GANGULY HAILS VIRENDER SEHWAG
YOGI ADITYANATH SLAMS UP STUDENTS
VETERAN PACER SIDDLE BIDS FAREWELL