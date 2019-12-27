Panga: Kangana Ranaut's Constant Chat With Director Ashiwni Iyer Puts Jassie Gill To Sleep

Jassie Gill is all set to feature alongside Kangana Ranaut in the film Panga which will release on January 24, 2020. The trailer of the film was released recently and it quickly became the most-viewed trailer of 2019 with 44 million views in just 24 hours. Now, Jassie Gill has shared a funny BTS photo from the sets of Panga.

Jassie Gill's BTS photo from Panga

The photo shared by Jassie features actor Kangana Ranaut and director Ashwini Iyer indulging in a conversation. Jassie Gill, on the other hand, is seen taking a nap behind the actor-director duo. The actor shared that he would rather go to sleep as the women talk on sets. Jassie Gill will be essaying the role Kangana's husband in the film Panga.

About Panga

Panga will be the first creative collaboration between Kangana Ranaut director Ashwini Iyer. The film revolves around the story of a middle-class woman who is a forgotten Kabaddi world champion. The film will feature the Kangana Ranaut's character facing a conundrum of being stuck between her responsibility towards her family and her love for sports.

