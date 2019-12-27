The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Panga: Kangana Ranaut's Constant Chat With Director Ashiwni Iyer Puts Jassie Gill To Sleep

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut will feature alongside Jassie Gill and Richa Chadhdha in 'Panga'. Jassie Gill recently took to his Twitter and shared a BTS photo. Read more.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
kangana ranaut

Jassie Gill is all set to feature alongside Kangana Ranaut in the film Panga which will release on January 24, 2020. The trailer of the film was released recently and it quickly became the most-viewed trailer of 2019 with 44 million views in just 24 hours. Now, Jassie Gill has shared a funny BTS photo from the sets of Panga

Also read: Kangana Ranaut dedicates her role in Panga to this special person, find out who

Jassie Gill's BTS photo from Panga

The photo shared by Jassie features actor Kangana Ranaut and director Ashwini Iyer indulging in a conversation. Jassie Gill, on the other hand, is seen taking a nap behind the actor-director duo. The actor shared that he would rather go to sleep as the women talk on sets. Jassie Gill will be essaying the role Kangana's husband in the film Panga

Also read: Kangana Ranaut's mother is 'perfect human', Rangoli's post for her will leave you inspired

About Panga

Panga will be the first creative collaboration between Kangana Ranaut director Ashwini Iyer. The film revolves around the story of a middle-class woman who is a forgotten Kabaddi world champion. The film will feature the Kangana Ranaut's character facing a conundrum of being stuck between her responsibility towards her family and her love for sports. 

Also read: Kangana Ranaut reveals THESE three qualities she is looking for in a potential husband

Also read: Rangoli Chandel says, "Kangana Ranaut & Ashwiny Iyer are giving boys run for their money"

Also read: Kangana Ranaut opens up about opportunities for older actresses in Bollywood

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
JIWAJI UNIVERSITY EXAM PROBE
ARJUN KAPOOR WISHES ANIL KAPOOR
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES MUSING WISDOM
AJAY TALKS ON 'TANHAJI' CONTROVERSY
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL