Rangoli Reveals Kangana's Fave 2019 Performances, Says Star Gushes Over Ranveer & Vicky

Actor Kangana Ranaut is currently busy promoting her upcoming sports drama Panga, which is set to release on January 24, 2019. She is quite vocal and in the past, she has talked openly about the performances of the actor she liked. Today, her sister revealed the work of the actors that Kangana has adored in the year 2019.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister talks about Kangana’s favourite actors of the year

On December 28, Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to her official social media handle to reveal Kangana Ranaut’s favourite performances of the year 2019. She posted several tweets to reveal the names of the actors. In her tweet, Rangoli said that as the year comes to an end most people are listing Kangana Ranaut’s performances as best, so she asked the actor whose work she liked the most.

To which Kangana responded by saying she finds Bhumi Pednekar’s work to be underrated. She went on to say that Sonchiriya is an extraordinary film and gave special compliments to Mrunal Thakur and Radhika Madan, saying that these women hold some genuine talent and it will shine in the coming years. The tweet also read that Kangana Ranaut is rooting for these actors. As for her favourite performances by the male actors, the tweet read that Kangana feels Sidhant Chaturvedi, Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal have given their best performances this year.

Previously, when Kangana was compared to Alia Bhatt, the actor had reportedly said that she is embarrassed and that Alia’s performance in Gully Boy is not that hard to beat. She had called Alia’s role in the movie as ''mediocre'', and ''mainstream'', and went on to say that it was ‘same snappy muh phat girl’.

She had also said that media has taken filmy kid's love too far and that they should stop pampering mediocre work or else the bar will never be raised. Alia Bhatt reacted to this in a very humble and calm manner, saying that she would like to focus on her work and that maybe Kangana will appreciate her again if she works hard enough. Alia Bhatt’s performance in the film Raazi was appreciated by Kangana Ranaut.

