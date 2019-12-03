Kangana Ranaut Starrer Thalaivi Or Ramya Krishnan’s Queen- Who Came Close To Jayalalithaa?

The Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi had its teaser along with the first look of Kangana as Jayalalithaa unveiled recently. While netizens were still reeling with the first glimpse of the film, the makers of the web series, Queen starring South actor Ramya Krishnan in the lead role have also revealed its teaser. For those who are unaware, the series also gives a detailed glimpse into the life of the late actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. Reportedly, there were several comparisons between both the film and the series amongst the viewers. Both Kangana and Ramya have seemed to get into the skin of their character by the first looks of their respective venture.

Kangana Ranaut in Thalaivi

The film was in the buzz right since its inception when it was announced that Kangana will be stepping into the shoes of Jayalalithaa. The first look of Kangana as Jayalalithaa sees her with some heavy prosthetic makeup while sporting the warm smile and the iconic victory sign of the former Chief Minister. The teaser also hints that the film will highlight the phase of Jayalalithaa's life as a successful actor before she entered politics. The first look of the movie received rave reviews from the masses but the overall anticipation surrounding the film remains high.

Ramya Krishnan in Queen

The first teaser of the web series is finally out and the fans cannot wait to see Ramya essay this iconic character. The makers have also managed to retain the anticipation surrounding the show as they have not revealed the first look of Ramya as Jayalalithaa in the teaser. The teaser shows different facets of Jayalalithaa's life as a state topper in school, a successful movie heroine and finally as the youngest Chief Minister. The series will start streaming on the OTT platform MX Player and the final trailer of the show will be out on December 5, 2019. Which one are you more excited for? Let us know in the comments section.

