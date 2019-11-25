Thalaivi: Netizens Have A Field Day With Kangana Ranaut's First Look From The Film

Ever since the first look of Kangana Ranaut's from Thalaivi has dropped on the internet that is all netizens seem to talk about! Social media is also flooded with some funny memes using snippets from the teaser dropped by the makers, and everyone seems to be having quite a field day with them! Take a look below-

READ: Kangana Ranaut On Her Transformation For Thalaivi: Had To Take Hormone Pills

Memes go viral!

The Exam The results

I think i write I get#Thalaivi #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/H345RLA3M7 — Chaitanya Vardhan (@TheNoThirteen) November 23, 2019

My ideas execution

In my mind in reality#Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/JURXphY7iF — ❦❦ இவள் வெண்பா(Venba)❦❦ (@paapabutterfly) November 23, 2019

Remember #Chutki from Chota Bheem !



This is how she looks now #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/h7LFMt5O72 — Its Rush 🔥 (@Hrithikstaan) November 23, 2019

READ: Thalaivi: Dia Mirza Lauds Teaser With Incorrect Title, Corrects It When Pointed Out By Fan

The teaser of Thalaivi featured Kangana Ranaut in two getups, one from Jayalalitha’s initial days as a bubbly actor, and the other being adored by thousands as a leader. Jayalalitha was known as 'Puratchi Thalaivi', or in other words, a ‘Revolutionary Leader.’ Thalaiva, on the other hand, means leader too. Rajinikanth is famously addressed with the title or with ‘Thalaivar’. Other popular names in Tamil Nadu like Ajith and Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni are addressed as ‘Thala’, meaning a leader as well.

READ: Thalaivi First Look Poster: Kangana Ranaut In And As Former Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

Watch the teaser below-

Meanwhile, Thalaivi is set to star Arvind Swamy in the role of MG Ramachandran, or MGR, as he was fondly known as, also an actor who became a CM. Thalaivi is being directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. T-Series is also associated with the project. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on June 26, 2020. This is Kangana Ranaut's first full-fledged role down South.

READ: Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Shares 'mood' After Maharashtra's Political Developments

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.