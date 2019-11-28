Thalaivi: Film In Trouble? Jayalalithaa’s Niece Granted Permission To Sue Makers

Thalaivi, the upcoming film on former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa starring Kangana Ranaut in a pivotal role has landed in the hot waters as the Madras High Court has granted permission to the late ex CM's niece to file a civil suit against the filmmakers of the biopic. Previously, Deepa had claimed that she was the legal heir of the former AIADMK chief and objected to the film’s production on several grounds. Not only did she state that the filmmakers did not have the legal right to make a film on Jayalalithaa's life but also that they did not seek any legal permission from her.

Thalaivi is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2020, and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu.Thalaivi is set to star Arvind Swamy in the role of MG Ramachandran, or MGR, as he was fondly known as, also an actor who became a CM. Thalaivi is being directed by AL Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh. T-Series is also associated with the project. The movie will release in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi on June 26, 2020. This is Kangana Ranaut's first full-fledged role down South.

Watch the teaser of the film below-

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

