Kangana Ranaut Posts 'video I Promised' On Farmers Protest; Highlights Criticism & Stars

Kangana Ranaut continued to hit out at the farmers protests against the Centre's farm laws. In the latest, the actor shared a video that she had ‘promised’ and called the protests ‘politically motivated.’ She expressed her displeasure over innocent people being ‘vulnerable’ in being influenced in participating in the protests, while once again questioning the intentions of Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut posted a video where she was heard saying, “I had promised that when the farmer protests will be exposed like the Shaheen Bagh, I will talk to you about it. In the last 10-12 days, I have faced emotional, mental and online lynching, even rape and death threats. So it is my right to ask some questions to the nation, when the Prime Minister has not left any scope for doubts.” The actor continued, “It is clear that the movement is politically motivated and somewhere even terrorists had also started participating in it. I have lived in Punjab, did my schooling and grew up there and I know that 99.9 per cent of people don’t want Khalistan, or a piece of the nation. The nation is united from Arunachal Pradesh to Maharashtra, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, every part is theirs. They don’t want another part, they all are patriots.”

The Tanu Weds Manu star also said, “I want to ask everyone, I don’t have a complaint with terrorists and can understand the feelings of those who want to divide the nation, but how are these innocent people allowing them to make them dance to their tunes. Like in Shaheen Bagh, the elderly can’t even read but are protesting to save their citizenships. A lady from Punjab is giving me abuses, while trying to save their lands, what is happening in our nation?”

“Friends, how do we allow ourselves to be so vulnerable for these terrorists and foreign forces,” she added

Kangana had earlier accused Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra of ‘disappearing’ after ‘misleading the farmers’, as they came out in support of the farmers. Her conclusion was with a question to the duo, “But Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, what are their intentions? When I talk for the welfare of the nation, they say I am doing politics. Why doesn’t anyone ask what kind of behaviour are they indulging in?”

Kangana Ranaut had earlier asked Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka what their grievances with the laws were and highlighted that farmers could sell their produce anywhere they wished to, with the new laws. She had even got into a war of words with Diljit.

Previously, the actor had been at the receiving end of criticism for misindentifying an elderly woman as one who was a part of the Shaheen Bagh protests. Even legal notices and police complaints have been filed against her.

