Kangana Ranaut Praises Sister-in-law's Cooking Skills, Says ‘she's A Doctor Yet So Rooted'

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and shared a video of her sister-in-law Ritu trying her hands at making makki ki roti. Sharing the video, the actress praised Ritu who is a doctor by profession, and hailed her zeal to learn new things. Kangana wrote that the clip reminded her of her mother in her younger days who used to make food for the entire family.

Kangana Ranaut shares sister-in-law's day in kitchen

Sharing the video of Ritu learning to make Makki ki roti at her in-laws’ home, Kangana wrote, “Awww just received an endearing video of my newly married Bhabhi, trying to make Makki ki roti, she is a doctor hugely accomplished young independent woman yet she is so rooted, in this video she reminds me of my mom when she was young. Tears of happiness.” Kangana's sister-in-law can be seen in winter wear, with a dupatta on her head, trying to make a round Makki ki roti (cornflour chapati). Apart from Ritu, the video also showed other family members of the Ranaut clan witnessing the former’s day in the kitchen. Kangana who is finishing her professional commitments recently shared a host of candid shots from her brother Aksht’s wedding in Udaipur.

Awww just received an endearing video of my newly married Bhabhi, trying to make makki ki roti, she is a doctor hugely accomplished young independent woman yet she is so rooted, in this video she reminds me of my mom when she was young. Tears of happiness ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cfySO9Ekpu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 18, 2020

She shared candid shots of herself twirling and dancing with the Rajasthani folk dancers at the sangeet ceremony of her brother. In the candid clicks, Kangana is seen lost in enjoying herself in dancing to the folk music of Rajasthan. She is seen making the most of her brother's fun wedding ceremonies in the photos. Sharing the photos, Kangana wrote, "Throwback to last month, Some lovely images from Bhai ki Shaadi." Actress Kangana Ranaut's brother Aksht got married to Ritu in a lavish yet intimate wedding ceremony in Udaipur Taking to social media, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel gave a glimpse of the celebrations For the wedding, the Gangster actress looked beautiful in a purple and blue lehenga set with matching jewelry. The bride and the groom, on the other hand, looked regal in their respective outfits.

Throwback to last month, Some lovely images from Bhai ki Shaadi 🌹 pic.twitter.com/YF3OsZ8wll — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 17, 2020

