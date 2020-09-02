Kangana Shares Screenshot Of Mumbai CP 'liking' Derogatory Tweet On Her; Cops Say 'never'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday hit out at Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for allegedly liking a derogatory tweet against her, accusing him of 'encouraging public teasing and bullying' of those who were fighting for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sharing a screenshot from a tweet, Kangana Ranaut revealed how a condemnable motif of her name along with the words 'Walk of Shame' had been painted on a sidewalk. In response to the original tweet, a user suggested putting an image of her in the motif, instead of just her name. Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh allegedly liked this user's comments as per the screenshots shared by Kangana.

Hitting out at the Mumbai Police, Kangana asked why she was being intimidated in this way. The actor also asked if she would ever be safe in Mumbai questioning who would be responsible for her safety.

Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME !! pic.twitter.com/9H4mhC9Nsk — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

The Mumbai Police, on the other hand, has officially denied the accusations stating that the Commissioner had never liked such a tweet. They have also initiated action towards checking the authenticity of the screenshots. "This tweet has never been liked by the Mumbai Police Commissioner - the cyber police station has been asked to examine the screenshot," they said in reply to Kanagan's tweets.

Kangana requests police protection

This is not the first time that the actor has been vocal about the Mumbai Police when it comes to her safety. Earlier this week, Kangana Ranaut, expressed her mistrust with the state police saying that she was more scared of the Mumbai Police than the movie mafia goons, requesting police protection from either the Himachal Pradesh government or from the Centre. This comes days after the actress expressed her willingness to expose the Bollywood-Drug mafia nexus provided she is given protection.

In an interview with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami last week Kangana Ranaut had called the film industry a ‘gutter’ referring to the alleged prevalent practice of consumptions of drugs at parties. She also claimed that even politicians and police were Bollywood stars’ 'friends' when it came to the consumption of drugs.

