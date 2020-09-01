Ankita Lokhande shares video from vacation with Sushant Singh Rajput, pens note for SSR

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, co-stars, friends and fans had shared throwback pictures and videos with him to pay their respects after his death. One person, who has not done that has been Ankita Lokhande, who was in a relationship with him for seven years. However, for the first time since the unfortunate event, the actress shared a moment involving the two, a video from a vacation they had taken together.

READ: Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpses Of Her Quality Time With Her Pet Dog; Watch Clips Here

Ankita’s message for Sushant on throwback video

Ankita took to social media to share a video of Sushant going on a paragliding trip. As the Chhichhore star geared up for his flight and finally sets off, Ankita is heard screaming in excitement. The video was recorded by actor Aditya Redij and his actor-wife Natasha Sharma Redij who penned a heatwarming poem in the caption in Hindi:

"I wish you had not taken this flight, and been in touch with people who kept you rooted. Then maybe we wouldn't have remembered you in this way. We were happy to see you in the lanes you chose and your success, because you were happy in them. If we knew we would lose you, we would have not let you take this flight. When you were on the ground with your friends, we would laugh, sing and share stories with each other. So what if this smiling man, who used to live his dreams, will never smile again, and only sleep. God, please make him rest in peace.’

Along with the verses, Natasha wrote that Ankita’s screaming voice on Sushant’s take-off had ‘pierced through her heart.’

Sharing Natasha’s post, Ankita termed it ‘beautifully expressed and written’ and thanked Aditya for the memories. The Manikarnika star penned a line for Sushant, that he will be missed by all of them and his fans.

READ:Ankita Lokhande Looks 'too Sweet' In Beautiful Pink Saree Winning Netizens' Heart

Meanwhile, Ankita has been among the major names to voice her support for ‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ movements, right from those about prayers or ones seeking a CBI probe. Sushant-Ankita’s show 'Pavitra Rishta', which was a breakthrough in their careers, apart from sparking their romance, is now available to stream on Zee 5.

READ:Kashmera Calls Ankita Lokhande A 'woman Of Substance' During Haldi Kumkum Function; Pics

READ:Ankita Lokhande Furious Over Lucknow Animal Cruelty Case; Calls It Unbelievable

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.