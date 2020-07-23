Kangana Slams Nagma For 'spreading Lies', Clarifies Why Hiring Rangoli Isn't Nepotism

Actor-turned-politician Nagma alleged Kangana Ranaut was a hypocrite by posting a collage meme, accusing her of being a product of nepotism. In her tweet, Nagma alleged that Kangana Ranaut used Aditya Pancholi, Hrithik Roshan and Mahesh Bhatt for tightening her grip in Bollywood. The politician also saw nepotism in Kangana hiring her sister Rangoli as manager and accused her of not helping Sushant Singh Rajput before his demise. However, Kangana’s team on Twitter shunned the allegations and gave a swathe of clarifications, defending the actor. Take a look at what Nagma shared:

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter team issues clarification

Giving a clarification on Nagma's claim about Aditya Pancholi, Kangana's official team on Twitter revealed that Pancholi had earlier 'promised to mentor her, however, he soon turned into tormentor'. Adding to the same, the team mentioned that Aditya Pancholi used to 'beat her every time she went for auditions or film shoots'. The team clarified that 'she was never in a relationship with him' and denied rumours, which state that Pancholi had introduced her to Anurag Basu.

Nagma ji

1) Pancholi wasn’t her BF, she has made it clear many times that initially he promised to mentor but soon turned tormentor, he used to beat her every time she went for auditions or film shoots no he didn’t introduce her to Anurag Basu..contd.. https://t.co/DO9JZMz6na — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

The post said that Kangana had given a proper audition for Gangster and there was no nepotism involved by any means. Kangana's team clarified that her career was ruined after she was 'reduced to a background actor in Kites, which is why she didn’t want to work in Krrish. The team revealed that Kangana was 'forced to do the movie'.

Mr Basu doesnt even know him, he has made it clear plenty of times 2) She gave audition for Gangster, no nepotism there 3) Kangana’s career was ruined aftr she was reduced to a background actor in Kites that’s the reason she didn’t want to do Krish she was forced to do it..contd. — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

Explaining why Kangana appointed her sister Rangoli as a manager, Kangana's team clarified that no agency wanted to hire her, as she had refused to dance at weddings where 'people threw money'. The team added that Kangana did 'what any sister would do', as she could hardly speak English & had no idea about how the movie business works. Take a look at the tweet:

4)No agency wantd to hire Kangana because she won’t dance in weddings where people throw money at you & fairness creams so Rangoli ji strtd to handle her film dates, she too could hardly speak English & hd no idea abt the biz, so she did wht any sister wil do. Stop spreading lies — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 23, 2020

