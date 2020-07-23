Kangana Ranaut To Be Summoned In Sushant's Death Case Once Back In Mumbai; Not Before That

The Mumbai Police has responded to reports regarding summons being issued to actor Kangana Ranaut to record her statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The Mumbai Police, via sources, has also given clarification about why the actor's statement hasn't been recorded yet. Earlier, the police had also responded to Kangana's interview on Republic where she had claimed that the Mumbai Police had contacted her but did not record her statement, as part of her larger opinion that the probe until that time was a sham.

As per the latest inputs, Kangana Ranaut will 'definitely' be questioned by the Mumbai police after she returns to Mumbai, and not before that.

Kangana Ranaut, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, had levelled a number of allegations about Bollywood lobbies- alleging a systematic boycott of Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor had also stated that she is ready to testify to the police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's death case if need be. However, she had also said in the interview that she is currently in Manali, Himachal Pradesh and therefore had asked Mumbai Police to record her statement from there.

Kangana had also revealed that she never got a response from the Mumbai Police after that and questioned why they did not want to record her statement. Kangana had also put allegations on the big production houses, talent agencies and a film critic and had stated that they control the Bollywood industry. She had taken names and had also called out blind items that are written about certain actors. Kangana had even stated that certain personalities of Bollywood do not take kindly to actors not agreeing with them - with such behaviour generally resulting in some form of systematic ostracisation and professional boycotting. Some of the persons named by Kangana Ranaut have indeed been summoned post the interview.

The Mumbai Police has thus far questioned an estimated 40 people in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, including big filmmakers like Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, director Shekhar Kapur, critic Rajeev Masand, as well as actor and Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea has since sought a CBI probe and detailed the request in a post tagging PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

