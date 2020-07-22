Kangana Ranaut Calls Out 'woke Feminist Liberals' After A Comedian 'wishes COVID Upon Her'

Kangana Ranaut has been at the forefront of the anti-nepotism debate in Bollywood. After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut took to social media to restart the conversation about nepotism in the film industry. Recently, Kangana Ranaut's interview about Sushant Singh Rajput and nepotism added fuel to the fire and more people on social media started calling out Bollywood for its nepotism problem.

However, Kangana Ranaut's twitter has been full of hate messages after her recent fiery interview. In fact, several netizens abused the actor online for her comments about nepotism. Some trolls even wished COVID-19 upon her and insulted her on social media. Responding to these trolls, Kangana Ranaut's twitter called out 'woke feminist liberals' who were trying to bring Kangana down.

Kangana Ranaut's twitter calls out 'woke feminist liberals' for wishing COVID-19 upon the actor

Sad truth about woke liberals and fancy feminists ... https://t.co/cbusgxZhda — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 22, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's twitter recently shared the above message in response to Ram Subramanian's post about 'left-wing' Bollywood. According to Ram Subramanian, Bollywood always talked about women empowerment but when a woman did empower herself (aka Kangana Ranaut) they hated it and tried to bring her down. Kangana Ranaut agreed with Ram's and called out 'woke liberals' in her post.

Later, a comedian posted a video online where he wished COVID-19 upon Kangana Ranaut. This video faced backlash after fans of the actor found out about it. Even Kangana Ranaut's twitter called out the video and slammed the comedian for his insensitive comments.

Kangana Ranaut's Twitter shared the video of the comedian who insulted her and wished COVID-19 upon her. In her response, Kangana Ranaut called out 'woke feminists' once again for name-calling her. She also sarcastically called their behaviour "wonderful" and stated that feminists were praying to "corona gods" to get rid of her.

In Kangana Ranaut's interview, the actor spoke in length about Bollywood nepotism and the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After this interview, star kids actors were targetted by several netizens who believed that Sushant was illtreated due to Bollywood nepotism. Kangana Ranaut also had a recent argument with other popular actors like Taapsee Pannu due to her recent interview.

[Promo from Kangana Ranaut Instagram]

