Kangana Tells Priyanka & Diljit, 'Actions Have Consequences' Amid Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Kangana Ranaut who has been voicing her opinion on the new agriculture laws, on Wednesday took to her Twitter handle to share a message for Priyanka Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh, who came out in support of the farmers recently. Thousands of farmers have been protesting for more than two weeks on the borders of Delhi, demanding the withdrawal of three new farm laws. This is resulting in a daily loss of Rs 3,500 crore loss, India's apex trade body ASSOCHAM said on Tuesday, demanding an early resolution from both the government and the farmers' side.

"Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?," Kangana wrote.

In a separate tweet, she also wrote, "When famous and well-known artists provoke innocents, organize protests like riot / farmer agitation like Shaheen Bagh in the country, should the government not do any kind of investigation or case against them?Is there any punishment for those who openly participate in such anti-national activities?"

Daily Rs 3500 cr loss from farmer protest: ASSOCHAM seeks resolution; CII assesses impact

Diljit, Priyanka back farmers

Diljit Dosanjh had even participated in the farmers' protests, which had now entered the 16th day at Delhi borders. He had got into a war of words with Kangana over her controversial tweet misidentifying a woman in the farmer protests for one who was prominent during the Shaheen Bagh protests.

Priyanka Chopra had been among the celebrities who hoped the farmers’ fears get allayed, and called them ‘food soldiers.’

Kangana Ranaut has question for Priyanka, Diljit after Centre's missive on farmers' demand

Farmers harden stance on farm laws; threaten to block Chilla Border

Hardening their stance on the three new Agri laws, farmer leaders on Tuesday said that they will "make" government repeal these legislations, and asserted their fight has reached a stage where they are "determined" to win it no matter what. They said they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands.

Addressing a press conference at Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Dallewal said, "We are not running away from a negotiation, but the government has to pay heed to our demands and come forward with concrete proposals."

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

