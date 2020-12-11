Kangana Ranaut Has Question For Priyanka, Diljit After Centre's Missive On Farmers' Demand

Kangana Ranaut expressed her displeasure at the opposition to the new agriculture laws, and sent a message to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh, who have come out in support of the farmers. The actor cited a post from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the briefing from Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal to share what the 'laws were about.' She also fumed over the display of banners seeking release of arrested individuals like Umar Khalid at the protests.

Kangana Ranaut’s message to Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh

Kangana Ranaut termed as ‘disturbing’ images of protestors holding banners seeking release of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Elgar Parishad, among others. The actor urged feeling those feeling 'helplessness' to ‘breathe.’

When I see such disturbing images I tell myself to take deep breaths and remind myself the world was doing fine before me it will continue to do so after me,world was never fair it will never be,at times all we need is acceptance, everyone who feels pangs of helplessness,BREATHE https://t.co/xBrrGOskci — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 10, 2020

In another post, she shared that the problem was not about people who supported or opposed the bills, but those who ‘provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains.’

Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains ( cont) https://t.co/JW2qU1LM0H — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Taking the names of Priyanka and Diljit, Kangana added they will be ‘hailed by the left media’ for ‘misleading and encouraging farmers protests.’ She added that ‘pro-Islamists, anti-India film industry and brands’ will ‘flood’ them with offers and they will be awarded by ‘English/living in colonial hangover media houses’.

People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests,pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

Kangana pinned the blame on the ‘corrupt system’ for allowing ‘anti-nationals to flourish’ and sought the victory of 'GOOD versus EVIL' despite people like her being ‘less in number.’

Felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 11, 2020

She later shared PM Modi’s tweet about the media briefing by Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal to address the farmers problems. She responded to it, “ Dear Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, If you really care about the farmers, if you really respect our mothers, then hear what farmers bill is all about. Or do you want to oppose the bills only to come in the good books of anti-nationals?”

Diljit, Priyanka back farmers

Diljit Dosanjh had even participated in the farmers protests, which had now entered the 16th day at Delhi borders. He had got into a war of words with Kangana over her controversial tweet misindenitfying a woman in the farmer protests for one who was prominent during the Shaheen Bagh protests.

Priyanka Chopra had been among the celebrities who hoped the farmers’ fears get allayed, and called them ‘food soldiers.’

Meanwhile, the government once again invited the farmers’ unions for discussions on the impasse of the agriculture laws after multiple meetings failed to reach a consensus. Agriculture Minister Tomar reiterated that the objective of the bill is to liberate the farmers from the constraint of the APMCs.

