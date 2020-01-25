Rangoli Chandel Pinpoints Panga's Low-screen Count, Hits Out At Bollywood's 'masala Films'

With Panga's Day 1 Box Office collection standing at Rs. 2.5 crores, Rangoli Chandel tweeted claiming that Kangana Ranaut's sports drama has been given 1/4th screen count, thus resulting in low shows as compared to other Bollywood 'masala films'. Hinting at Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D, Chandel asserted that she is hopeful that the film will grow due to good word of mouth as 'no one can stop a good film'.

'Masala Bollywood films' given more screen count: Rangoli Chandel

It is true theatres give screens to masala films only we don’t have good shows either not even 1/4th of other film SD but I do believe Panga will grow with WOM, no one can stop a good film 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/yB3JNpGWlF — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) January 25, 2020

Before the two films hit the Box Office, well-known Trade analyst Taran Adarsh informed that Street Dancer 3D has been given a 4370 screen count, while Kangana Ranaut's Panga has been granted 1450 screens, which is not even half the total number of screens permitted to the dance- drama film.

Made on a budget of Rs 25 crores, Kangana Ranaut's Panga is said to make a total of around Rs. 4 crores which is lower than the actress' previous stint, Judgementall Hai Kya. A Box Office India report suggested that even if the film mints a double on Saturday, it would still struggle and while it gained momentum towards the evening, the occupancy of theatre seats still remained 'dull'.

#Panga records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 2.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Kangana Ranaut's Panga & Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D although clashing at the ticketing counters seem to be entertaining the audiences. Given the ratings by well-know trade analyst & film critic, Taran Adarsh, it is safe to say that viewers should definitely catch the entertaining storylines. Describing it as a 'content-driven film that is rich in merits', Taran Adarsh gave Kangana's Ranaut's sports drama a 3.5 rating out of 5. Dishing praise on Kangana and calling her performance an 'award-worthy act', the well-known film critic pegged the Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial as one of her 'best work

