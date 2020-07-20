'Judgementall Hai Kya' Writer Calls Taapsee Pannu 'highest Grossing Actress Of 2019'

Bollywood film Judgemental Hai Kya's writer Kanika Dhillon on Monday took to Twitter to praise Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu. Quoting that her last five films minted over â‚¹352 crores at the box office, Dhillon expressed how proud she is of Pannu. The post was retweeted by Pannu with a message. Read their conversation.

Kanika Dhillon's tweet

On July 20, 2020, the author, screenwriter and producer Kanika Dhillon praised Taapsee Pannu by calling her the highest-grossing female actor of the Hindi film industry of 2019. She tweeted writing, "Attagirl!@taapsee ... N not to forget... as per recent articles in public domain-n I quote “her last 5 releases made 352 cr’at box-office- stating her as d Most successful n highest grossing actress of hindi film industry last year!” Well take a bow! so proud o u!". [sic].

Soon, a humbled Taapsee Pannu took to the comment section of the tweet to appreciate the writer-producer for her kind words.

Taapsee Pannu replies to Kanika Dhillon

The Game Over actor has lately been quite active on Twitter and has been voicing her opinion about the on-going nepotism debate in Bollywood controversy, post the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Retweeting Dhillon's tweet, she indirectly slammed everyone who has been calling her a 'B Grade' actor despite proving her mettle as a successful actor. She wrote, "I guess that’s what qualified me for B grade :)". Check out her tweets below:

I guess that’s what qualified me for B grade :) https://t.co/zMGtU7rgR9 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020

Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon's film

Taapsee Pannu starred in Anurag Kashyap's romantic comedy-drama Manmarziyaan, which released in 2018. She shared the screen space with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles and her performance in the film was lauded by both film critics as well as the masses. This movie was written by Kanika Dhillon and was jointly produced by Phantom Films and Colour Yellow Productions. Manmarziyaan was also premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2018. The film hit the silver screens on September 14, 2020, and faired well at the box office too.

(Image credit: Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee Pannu Instagram)

