'Judgementall Hai Kya' Writer Calls Taapsee Pannu 'highest Grossing Actress Of 2019'

Bollywood film Judgemental Hai Kya's writer Kanika Dhillon on Monday took to Twitter to praise Thappad actor Taapsee Pannu. Quoting that her last five films minted over â‚¹352 crores at the box office, Dhillon expressed how proud she is of Pannu. The post was retweeted by Pannu with a message. Read their conversation.
The Game Over actor has lately been quite active on Twitter and has been voicing her opinion about the on-going nepotism debate in Bollywood controversy, post the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Retweeting Dhillon's tweet, she indirectly slammed everyone who has been calling her a 'B Grade' actor despite proving her mettle as a successful actor. She wrote, "I guess that’s what qualified me for B grade :)". Check out her tweets below:
I guess that’s what qualified me for B grade :) https://t.co/zMGtU7rgR9— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 20, 2020
