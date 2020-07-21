Today’s News: Rajeev Masand Summoned, Kangana-Taapsee's War Of Words & More

Bollywood has gone through a roller-coaster ride in the past few months - from Sushant Singh Rajput’s death to the debate on nepotism, and the Bachchan family’s health update. A lot happened on July 20 as well. Here is the latest Bollywood news of July 21, 2020.

Film critic Rajeev Masand summoned by Mumbai Police:

As per reports, journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand has been summoned by the Mumbai Police in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. This news comes after Kangana Ranaut’s interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Kangana felt that Rajiv Masand needed to be summoned for an investigation.

Taapsee Pannu Tweets an old video of Kangana Ranaut:

Ever since Ranaut was interviewed by the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, the Badla actress Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been involved in a huge controversy. In the interview, Kangana Ranaut compared actress Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhaskar to Alia Bhatt and Ananya Pandey.

Kangana wondered why the former didn’t get good roles even when they were better actresses and more physically appealing. While Pannu has been responding to the comments in a series of Tweets, the actress shared yet another Tweet of Ranaut today. Pannu’s video has rekindled the outsider vs insider debate.

Kanika Dhillon replies to Team Kangana Ranaut for calling her a member of the left ecosystem:

On Tuesday, Team Kangana Ranaut responded to screenwriter Kanika Dhillon's tweet wherein she called Tapsee Pannu the highest-grossing Bollywood actor of 2019. Team Kangana said that she was a member of the ‘left ecosystem’. In response to this, Dhillon took to Twitter to praise the Manmarziyaan actress Tapsee Pannu. Further, Dhillon also said that she did not believe that Ranaut was right. You can check out Kanika Dhillon's tweet here:

Just cos I write an appreciation tweet 4a bright-talented-successful woman @taapsee doesn’t make me ‘LEFT’!Jst cos I feel @KanganaTeam Ur incredibly talented doesnt make me ‘RIGHT’.I can hav an opinion widout being accused o’murder-coverups’.U speak ur mind-extend d courtesy pls. https://t.co/w3hzl8rrYP — Kanika Dhillon (@KanikaDhillon) July 21, 2020

Babita Phogat joins the online campaign #NationStandsWithKangana:

The Commonwealth Games Winner, Babita Phogat recently shared a Tweet wherein she expressed her support for the online campaign #NationStandsWithKangana. Phogat called Kangana Ranaut a lioness in the Tweet. You can check out Babita Phogat’s tweet here.

एक शेरनी सब पर भारी पड़ती दिखाई दे रहीहै।#NationStandsWithKangana — Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) July 20, 2020

