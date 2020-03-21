Kanika Kapoor Breaks Silence Says She's Not Irresponsible As People Are Deeming Her To Be

Kanika Kapoor, who has been getting a lot of flak ever since she tested positive for the novel coronavirus for not disclosing her illness to people and attending social gatherings, spoke to a leading media publication and informed that she wants to tell people that she is not the 'irresponsible' person that people have made her look. Asserting that she reached India late in the night on March 9 and informed that she was screened for all the virus symptoms.

"There are these silly rumours that I hid in the washroom to skip screening. Tell me, how is it possible for a person to skip screening at immigration while coming on an international flight? I was properly screened at the Mumbai airport and I stayed in the city for a day. But since everything was closed and no work was happening (because of the industry lockdown due to the coronavirus spread), my parents suggested I come home", she added.

Kanika stated that she reached Lucknow on March 11, she informed that at that time there was no advisory issued by the government claiming that anyone who has traveled from abroad should self-quarantine and so she did not. The baby doll singer added that she started getting the symptoms just four days back.

Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor has been booked for negligence and disobedience to the order issued by a public servant, an official said. The FIR was registered at Sarojini Nagar police station, said Police Commissioner Surjit Pandey. "An FIR was lodged at the Sarojini Nagar police station under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease danger­ous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)," he told PTI.

The FIR was lodged on the complaint of the Lucknow chief medical officer. Two more FIRs are likely to be filed against the singer at the Hazratganj and Gomtinagar police stations as she had allegedly visited at least three gatherings in the areas falling under their jurisdiction.

