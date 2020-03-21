Kanika Kapoor's Best Songs To Groove To While You Are In Isolation; See The List Here

Kanika Kapoor is one of the most famous singers in Bollywood. The singer is known for her party songs and their upbeat music. She is a well-renowned singer who has won several accolades for her singing abilities. She has also been a part of many Bollywood songs and her songs have managed to top charts. Here are some of her most amazing songs that you can listen to.

Kanika Kapoor's best songs to groove to during self-quarantine

Baby Doll

Baby Doll was considered to be one of the most famous songs sung by Kanika Kapoor. The song on YouTube has crossed close to over 100 million views and features Sunny Leone in the video. Kanika became one of the most sought after singers soon after this song came out.

Beat pe booty

Another song by Kanika was Beat pe Booty featuring Jacqueline Fernandez. The song was praised by fans and became a beloved party song. The song got tremendously famous which gave rise to the viral Beat Pe Booty challenge making it a huge sensation during the time of its release. The video of the song on YouTube alone has crossed over 80 million views.

Supergirl from China

This song by Kanika featured Sunny Leone for the second time. Fans were thrilled to see the pairing of this iconic duo and upon release, the song did well with the fans. The song on YouTube alone has crossed over 100 million views and fans deem it to be a good party song.

Lovely

Featuring Deepika Padukone, the song was a delight for many fans. This song from Happy New Year was Deepika's introductory song. Just like her other songs, this song too became an instant success and also a most-favoured party song. The video for the song has crossed 100 million views.

