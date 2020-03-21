Who Is Kanika Kapoor? All You Need To Know About This Bollywood Playback Singer

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who is best known for her songs Baby Doll and Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, tested positive for the Coronavirus on Friday. She had returned to her hometown from London on March 15 and shortly after that she had signs of the flu. For those wondering who is Kanika Kapoor, take a look at her bio, famous songs, and many other details regarding the singer.

All you need to know about Kanika Kapoor

Born on March 23, 1981, in Lucknow, Kanika Kapoor belongs to a business-class family that also has a musical background. She attended Lucknow’s Loreto Convent School and went to Bhatkhande Music Institute to pursue B.A. and M.A. in music. Reportedly, she started learning music at a very early age from Pandit Ganesh Prasad Mishra.

Apart from singing, she is also a trained Kathak dancer. Kanika Kapoor tied the knot in 1997 with Dr Raj Chandok, whom she met at her cousin’s wedding. The couple has two daughters, Aayana and Samara, and a son, Yuvraaj.

All about Kanika’s singing career

She made her singing debut in 2012 with the song Jugni Ji, which was the remixed version of Pakistani Sufi song “Alif Allah”. The song became a huge commercial success within a few days and the singer got her first hit.

Later, Kanika began her career as a Bollywood playback singer in 2014. She shot to fame with the song ‘Baby Doll’ from the movie Ragini MMS 2 and it became widely popular.

Later, in 2015, she even won the Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer (Female). After ‘Baby Doll’, she went on to sing many more popular songs such as ‘Chittiyan Kalaiyan’ from the movie Roy and ‘Lovely’ from Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Happy New Year. In 2016, she was nominated for Best Female Playback Singer for ‘Lovely’ at the Global Indian Music Academy Awards in 2016.

Apart from this, in 2015, when Narendra Modi visited the UK, she sang a welcome song for him. In 2018, she again performed in front of Narendra Modi and sang the national anthem of India. In addition to her singing career, she also runs her fashion brand named “Kanika Kapoor: House of Chikankari” which promotes the art of embroidery and textile decoration.

