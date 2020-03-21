Rishi Kapoor asks about screening at hotel amid Kanika Kapoor row, Taj Hotel replies

Kanika Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19 became a talking point for all the wrong reasons. While a section of the netizens and celebrities prayed for her recovery, she was also at the receiving end of criticism for partying after her return from London, where she might have picked up the infection from. Rishi Kapoor was curious to know how she not just passed through the screening at the airport, but also at the hotel where she attended the party in Lucknow.

READ: Taj Hotel In Lucknow To Shut Down Until Further Orders After Kanika Kapoor's Stay

Rishi Kapoor felt that Taj Hotel, being a ‘huge name’ should have had the screening facilities and Kanika’s case should’ve been detected in it. Taj Hotel responded to the post, by stating that they had undertaken ‘extensive precautionary measures’ at all their hotels, that included the thermal screening of guests and staff. They also clarified that Kanika’s temperature was found to be ‘normal.’

Here's the post

Think. Chalo Delhi airport se to nikal gayi. Why an establishment like The Taj Lucknow Hotel didn’t have the facility to screen visitors? After all the Taj is a huge name and a property. Surely they could have detected! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 20, 2020

At all our hotels, we have undertaken extensive precautionary measures including thermal screening of all guests, staff and vendors. At the time of check-in, her temperature was found to be normal. The safety and wellbeing of our guests and associates are of paramount importance. — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) March 21, 2020

READ: UP Health Minister, 3 MLAs Self-isolate After Attending Same Party With Kanika Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor was convinced and felt the media and government should be told about it since Kanika was unnecessarily being ‘'victimised’.

I appreciate, believe and respect The Taj Hotels has for all its guests regarding safety and security. Please tell this to the Media and the concerned Government. Unnecessarily the lady concerned is being victimized. With your strict measures surely she wasn’t carrying the virus. https://t.co/nLihhM3vyT — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 21, 2020

The Taj Hotel, Lucknow had confirmed that Kanika had stayed at the hotel, but clarified that she had not hosted any gathering at the hotel premises. They added that they had disinfected the room, and informed that the staff had gone in self-quarantine.

Kanika Kapoor on Friday announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She claimed she developed symptoms four days ago, after her return from abroad, reportedly London, 10 days ago. The singer and her family are under quarantine, reportedly at KGMU Hospital, in Lucknow.

READ: Who Is Kanika Kapoor? All You Need To Know About This Bollywood Playback Singer

Pictures of the parties surfaced on social media after her announcement. One of them was attended by former Rajashthan CM Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh, Congress leader Jitin Prasada, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister and 3 MLAS, who have gone into self-quarantine since then.

READ: 'Guilty's' Kanika Dhillon Mistaken For Kanika Kapoor By Netizen Who Demands She Be Jailed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.