Taj Hotel In Lucknow To Shut Down Until Further Orders After Kanika Kapoor's Stay

Hours after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor tested COVID-19 positive on Friday, Taj Mahal Hotel in Lucknow where she had attended a party a few days ago, has been shut until further orders as a precautionary measure. Taj Hotel on Friday confirmed that the Bollywood singer had stayed at the hotel recently, however, it brushed off rumours of the singer hosting a function or gathering at the hotel premises. In its official statement, the hotel also added that it has quarantined and disinfected the room occupied by Kanika Kapoor and the staff who had interacted with her have also withdrawn into self-quarantine.

"There have been no further symptoms or incidents reported at the hotel as of the time of issuing this statement," Taj Hotel said in its statement adding that it has been following the advisor mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Our statement in light of Ms. Kanika Kapoor's stay at Taj Mahal, Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/31ziomNzRZ — Taj Hotels (@TajHotels) March 20, 2020

Kanika Kapoor tests positive

Singer Kanika Kapoor on Friday tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. She has been admitted to the King George's Medical University (KGMU) hospital in Lucknow. Kanika travelled to London recently and arrived in Lucknow last week. According to reports, she also did not inform authorities about her travel history and also managed to escape the screening at Lucknow airport, though the singer has denied the claims.

Several politicians self-isolate

According to sources, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Friday has gone into self-isolation after he had lunch with BJP MP Dushyant Singh a day ago. Dushyant Singh, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's son, had met singer Kanika Kapoor who has tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien has gone into self-isolation after he had sat next to Dushyant Singh for a few hours at a Standing Committee meeting two days ago. Dushyant had also visited the President House on March 18.

Image Credits: Taj Hotels