Pooja Bedi terms Kanika Kapoor 'very irresponsible', shares how her kids acted post travel

Kanika Kapoor was termed ‘irresponsible’ by netizens for attending parties while she possibly carried the coronavirus. Not just the netizens, even celebrities like Ashoke Pandit and Sona Mohapatra were not pleased with the turn of events and expressed their displeasure on Twitter. Pooja Bedi also joined the celebrities to call the singer ‘very irresponsible’.

READ: Rishi Kapoor Asks About Screening At Hotel Amid Kanika Kapoor Row, Taj Hotel Replies

Pooja gave the example of her kids and how they acted after returning from trips recently. The Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar actor revealed that her son Omar, returned from the USA on March 15, and decided to go on a voluntary ‘self-isolation’ at home. She also wrote that her daughter Alaya F, who debuted with Jawaani Jaaneman earlier this year, also returned from Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh, and did the same.

Pooja added that one should be ‘responsible’ while travelling via airports.

READ:Coronavirus: Complaint Filed Against Singer Kanika Kapoor In Bihar Court

Here’s the tweet

Bappi Lahiri was among the other celebrities to term Kanika’s behaviour as ‘irresponsible.’ The veteran singer-music composer felt she shouldn’t have returned from London in the first place, but said that he’ll pray for her.

Rishi Kapoor felt the hotel authorities should’ve detected her case, but after the hotel replied about her temperature coming normal, he felt Kanika was being ‘unnecessarily victimised.’

READ:Kanika Kapoor's Best Songs To Groove To While You Are In Isolation; See The List Here

Sona Mohapatra wondered how Kanika could ‘hide her travel history’ when reports on the same started doing the rounds. Ashoke Pandit told her ‘shame on you.’

A First Information Report (FIR) has also been registered against Kanika over the controversy. The singer on Friday announced in a post on Instagram, that she had tested positive for COVID-19. As pictures of the parties she attended after her return surfaced, the guests at the party like Vasundhara Raje, Dushyant Singh, Jitin Prasada, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister and 3 MLAS have gone into self-quarantine.

READ:Kanika Kapoor's Father Claims She Met 400 People, Coronavirus Positive Singer Denies It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.