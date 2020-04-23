Kapil Dev’s ‘bald Move’ Welcomes Memes As Netizens Compare Him To Iconic Celebs

In an unexpected move, Kapil Dev decided to shave all the hair on his head. The subtle stubble and the clean-shaven head, makes him look completely different from what he looked earlier. His bald look received several reactions from netizens. Fans could not stop from comparing with several similar-looking celebrities. Kapil Dev was seen making the most of the lockdown hours with trying new looks and also posting selfies of his experiment. Even though fans are not used to seeing the former Indian cricket team captain like this, his look surely took the netizens by storm.

Check out the hilarious comparisons made by netizens

Kapil Dev as Kattapa😅 pic.twitter.com/3EPFmYmvKg — Billgates Billu (@BillgatesBillu) April 20, 2020

RDX of Bollywood RDX of Indian Cricket pic.twitter.com/84U2GER3Xm — MumbaikarSB ™️ (@MumbaikarSB) April 20, 2020

Does anyone remember the ONIDA advertisement guy? Kapil Dev is him during lockdown!

Kapil dev will play the lead role in Johnny sins's biopic. pic.twitter.com/9hQIuZ0cGT — Pranjul Sharma 🌼 (@pranjultweet) April 21, 2020

Since Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in 83, Kapil Dev has recreated the look of Bajirao with the beard of Alauddin Khilji. 😀#KapilDev #83TheFilm #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/m6FoJe1Olu — Aditya Saha (@adityakumar480) April 21, 2020

India vs Zimbabwe 1983.



Fletcher (Zimbabwe captain): Kapil your team is losing wickets and not scoring runs. You're in so much danger now.



Kapil Dev: I am not in danger Fletcher. I am the danger. pic.twitter.com/aOSz3cjsGz — Kishan Jhunjhunwala (@Jhunjhunastic) April 21, 2020

