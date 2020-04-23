Kapil Dev’s ‘bald Move’ Welcomes Memes As Netizens Compare Him To Iconic Celebs

Kapil Dev

In an unexpected move, Kapil Dev decided to shave all the hair on his head. The subtle stubble and the clean-shaven head, makes him look completely different from what he looked earlier. His bald look received several reactions from netizens. Fans could not stop from comparing with several similar-looking celebrities. Kapil Dev was seen making the most of the lockdown hours with trying new looks and also posting selfies of his experiment. Even though fans are not used to seeing the former Indian cricket team captain like this, his look surely took the netizens by storm. 

Check out the hilarious comparisons made by netizens  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Does anyone remember the ONIDA advertisement guy? Kapil Dev is him during lockdown!

 

 

 

