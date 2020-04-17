Kapil Dev Appeals All Religious Institutions To Contribute In The Battle Against COVID-19

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev has appealed to all major religious institutions in the country to come forward and contribute 'generously' in the battle against the Coronavirus pandemic which has gripped the country. The World Cup-winning skipper urged everyone to come together and help the government to combat the deadly virus. He also lauded the frontline workers and stated that the country needs funds to buy medical equipment and if religious institutions contribute, it would provide certain relief to the government.

In an interview with a news daily, the 1983 World Cup veteran stated that devotees have always donated to the religious institutions in good times and today it is necessary to provide the best equipment to the healthcare workers who are serving those infected with the virus. Earlier, Dev had rejected former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's proposal for an India-Pakistan bilateral series to raise COVID-19 relief funds. He had then claimed that India has enough resources that it does not need to play any series to raise funds.

'They should all come forward'

The former Indian skipper also highlighted that the country has a large number of religious institutions like temples, gurudwaras, churches and masjids, who undertake charitable exercises and should now rise to the occasion and do the needful. He stated that he feels they should all come forward and help the country in these harsh times.

Notably, several shrines and their trusts have contributed to the PM-CARES relief fund and the CM Relief Fund in the battle against COVID-19. The Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust, Shirdi donated Rs. 51 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund in Maharashtra while the non-gazetted staff of the Vaishno Devi Mandir in Jammu and Kashmir pledged one day’s worth of their salaries to the state’s relief fund. Devasthan Management Committee, Kolhapur has also announced a donation of Rs 2 crore through the famed Mahalaxmi Temple.

