Karan Deol Calls Dad Sunny Deol, Brother Rajveer His 'best Men' In Family Photo

Why you're reading this: Sunny Deol, on Monday, hosted his son Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's roka ceremony at his house in Mumbai. Now, the soon-to-be groom, Karan, shared a picture on his Instagram handle with his father, Sunny and brother Rajveer. The couple's wedding will reportedly take place later this month.

Three things you need to know

Karan Deol got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya.

Karan Deol shared pictures with his 'best men'.

Karan Deol is one of Dharmendra’s grandsons.

Karan Deol offers a glimpse of his groom squad

The Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas actor treated his followers to a new picture from the roka ceremony in which he happily poses with his father Sunny Deol and younger brother Rajveer. The groom-to-be can be seen in a powder-blue traditional ensemble. Sunny and Rajveer are casually dressed in blue and white shirts, respectively. In the background, we can see the yellow-themed decor.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Couldn’t be more grateful. My best men!" Soon after he shared the post, his uncle Bobby Deol commented with heart emoticons in the comment section.

More unseen pictures from Karan-Drisha's roka ceremony

A picture from the ceremony is going viral on social media which features two generations of Deol brothers - Sunny, Bobby and cousin Abhay. The photo also has Karan, Rajveer and cousin Aryaman (Bobby's son). Check out the post below:

Reportedly, Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya will get married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding will be attended by family and close friends, followed by a grand reception attended by several A-lister celebs.

On the work front, Karan Deol made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Next, he will be seen in Apne 2 with his grandfather Dharmendra. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the film.