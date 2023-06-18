Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Share First Photos As Husband And Wife

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are officially husband and wife. The actor has taken to his Instagram handle to share pictures of his special day. The couple tied the knot today (June 18) in an intimate ceremony.

3 things to know

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya were in a relationship for over 6 years.

The couple got engaged in February in the presence of the family.

Their pre-wedding festivities began on June 12.

Karan Deol calls marriage ‘beginning of a beautiful journey’

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. The wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. In new pictures from the ceremony, the actor penned a note for his now wife saying, “You are my today and all of my tomorrows ”.

(Karan Deol and his wife Drisha Acharya look picture-perfect in their wedding photos. | Image: Karan Deol/Instagram)

In the photos, the groom donned a white and golden sherwani. The bride, on the other hand, wore a traditional red and golden lehenga. The ceremony took place at Taj Land’s End Hotel in Bandra.

Karan Deol’s star-studded baraat

Since the actor hails from a film family, the baraat was a star-studded affair. Veteran actor Dharmendra shook a leg on the special day of his grandson. Videos of Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol grooving to the dhol beats are going viral.

Glimpses from the couple’s wedding festivities are doing rounds on social media. On the sangeet night, actor Ranveer Singh took on the dance floor to dance with the groom as well as with Bobby Deol. Additionally, Karan’s uncle Abhay Deol also danced to the song Gal Mithi Mithi Bol. Karan Deol was last seen in the 2021 film Velle.