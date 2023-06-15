Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya Wedding Festivities Kickstart With Haldi Ceremony

Why you’re reading this: Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol will be marrying his fiancee Drisha Acharya this month. The wedding festivities at the Deol residence have kick-started with the Haldi ceremony. A video of Karan leaving his father's house for the ceremony has been doing the rounds on social media.

Karan Deol is actor Sunny Deol's son and actor Dharmendra’s grandson.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's roka ceremony took place on Monday (June 12).

The couple will be getting married later this June.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya gear up for their Haldi ceremony

The soon-to-be groom was seen in a traditional, yellow ensemble. He waved and smiled at the cameras stationed outside the house. Drisha too was spotted leaving for the ceremony. She opted for a white, floral print, ethnic ensemble for the function.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya dated for several years before taking the plunge. The couple got engaged on Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya's roka ceremony

The couple’s roka ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, Aryaman (Bobby's son), and others. For the ceremony, the soon-to-be groom had opted for a blue kurta paired with a printed jacket. Drisha, on the other hand, wore a yellow saree and accessorised it with a choker.

Karan and Drisha's wedding will reportedly take place sometime around June 18, in Mumbai. It shall be followed by a grand reception in the city. Though the guest list is still not confirmed, several film industry A-listers are expected to be in attendance.

On the work front, Karan Deol will be seen next in Apne 2. Sunny Deol, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Gadar 2, co-starring Ameesha Patel. The movie, releasing on August 11, will clash with Animal and OMG 2.