Karan Deol Enjoys Date With Girlfriend Drisha Acharya In Mumbai | Photos

Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's son, was spotted with his girlfriend Drisha Acharya, in Mumbai on Wednesday. The couple was twinning in black T-shirts and matching footwear. It seems they stepped out on a lunch date, as they were spotted outside a cafe in Bandra.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya engaged?

A few days ago, reports were doing the rounds that Karan got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Drisha on his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur's wedding anniversary. However, the Deol family is yet to confirm the news. Also, if reports are to be believed then the couple will get married later this year in an intimate ceremony involving only family and close friends.

“While not a lot is known about the girl as yet, Karan and she have been dating for a while, and they have now decided to get married. They recently got engaged on Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary, and both their families are extremely excited about the big day. It will be an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and relatives in attendance. The preparation has begun,” a source close to Pinkvilla said.

More on Karan Deol

Sunny Deol's son made his debut with his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019). Next, he was seen in Velle with Abhay Deol, Mouni Roy, Anya Singh and others. Karan will be next seen in Apne 2.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol often shared pictures with Karan on his Instagram handle. In March, he shared a photo featuring him with his sons Karan and Rajveer. He captioned the image as "Me and my kids."

All about Sunny Deol

The veteran star is known for giving many hit films to Bollywood, such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Ghayal, Ghatak: Lethal, Border, ChaalBaaz, Damini and many more. Next, he will be seen in Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel. Also, he has Apne 2, Maharana Pratap, Lahore 1947 and Soorya in the pipeline.