Karan Tacker On Bollywood Debut: 'Difficult For An Outsider To Bag The Right Project'

Recently, in an interview with a leading news portal, actor Karan Tacker opened up about his plans to make a Bollywood debut. The actor also revealed why he did not sign any TV serial project after EHMMBH. The actor also gave a sneak peek into his artistic and cooking skills, he developed during the lockdown.

Karan Tacker on Bollywood debut

Talking about his Bollywood debut, Karan said that it is difficult for an outsider to bag the right project since industry kids are predestined to work in them. Karan confessed that he is looking for a good script and till then he is okay if his journey is slow. When asked about the impact of projects and success of his EHMMBH co-stars, Nia Sharma, Krystal D'Souza and Kushal Tandon, he replied that he never felt left behind. Karan revealed that he does not want to continue with TV.

Karan Tacker rose to fame with Star Plus' Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. After the series ended, he hosted a few reality shows, but did not sign any TV show. Giving the reason for the same, Karan said that he wanted to do something that would make directors and producers take him seriously and that took a lot of time. Talking about hosting projects, Tacker added that it came out organically for him as it resonated with his Punjabi personality.

Further, talking about his sketching and cooking skills, Karan Tacker said that he often enjoyed practicing them, but does not need social media to exploit them. Karan Tacker revealed that he likes to sketch faces and his latest muse was his residence's security guard. Tacker stated that he has a few portrayed sketches and wishes to auction them. He further talked about his birthday bash, and while giving an insight into his two-day celebration, he stated that he had a champagne brunch with his family and his sister baked a cake for him.

On the professional front, Karan Tacker recently marked his digital debut with a Hotstar's original series, Special Ops. The series and his performance bagged a positive response from the critics and the audience. The series also featured KK Menon, Divya Dutt, Vinay Pathak and Sharad Kalkar in the lead, among many others.

