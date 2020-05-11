How Karan Tacker Passed The Weekend Leading To His Birthday; See Posts Here

Karan Tacker has been maintaining a close connection with his fans through his social media recently. The actor is celebrating his birthday today and has been counting days to enjoy this occasion. Apart from his birthday, Karan Tacker enjoyed many other special occasions last week. Take a look at what he was up to last week.

Karan Tacker's morning selfie

On May 8, 2011, Karan Tacker uploaded a selfie of him while he was lying on the bed. The actor gave major morning blues as he faintly smiled for a selfie. The actor was seen wearing a white pullover for the picture. He wrote, "Morning from my side of the bed ✨".

His wish for mom on Mother's Day

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Karan Tacker shared a series of adorable pictures with his mom. From cute candids to goofy selfies, his pictures with his mom make it evident how beautiful their bond is. He shared a picture where the duo is seen looking at each other, while in another picture Karan is seen planting a kiss on his mom's forehead. He also wrote a heartfelt note, "Whoever said mothers can’t be your soul mate ! I love you mom, you’ll always be my number 1 girl!♥️🤗 @tackerveena"

Karan Tacker's birthday post

For his 34th birthday post, Karan Tacker posted his first-ever picture clicked when he was born. In the picture, Karan Tacker's mom is seen holding a little baby while his sister strikes a wide smile for the picture. He captioned the picture, "Hello world! I’m here!".

On the work front, Karan Tacker was last seen in Special Ops, a Hotstar series. In this series, he played the role of Farooq Ali, an officer in the special unit as seen in the show. Apart from this, Karan was also seen in an advertisement with Salman Khan.

While Karan was talking to Republic Media Network, he had revealed an awkward fan moment when he was shooting with Salman Khan. Karan had said, "It was very awkward. I felt timid in front of him. I was playing the character of a badmaash college boy. But the minute Salman came on the set, I suddenly became a nerd. We spent 4-5 hours to shoot the ad".

