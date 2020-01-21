Bigg Boss 13 Offer Denied By Karan Wahi For THIS Reason. Read More Here

The star power in much talked about the television reality show, Bigg Boss is at an all-time high in the latest season. Unlike previous seasons, Bigg Boss 13 has all the celebrities as contestants and no commoners. Many popular celebrities like Siddharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz, Shefali Jariwala, Arti Singh are a part of Bigg Boss 13.

Bigg Boss 13 is topping the TRP charts every week; thanks to never-ending drama and gossip. Now it has come to light that TV actor Karan Wahi too was offered to be a part of Bigg Boss 13 but the actor refused to be a part of it. Recently in an interview, he said that due to his prior commitments, Karan couldn’t be a part of it.

Actor Karan Wahi is currently living his life to the fullest. He is all set to launch his new chat show. The show will feature like-minded people from cricket and musicians where Karan will have a chat with them and play some unique games with them.

Karan Wahi is one of the few actors who have participated in many reality shows of different genres except Bigg Boss. He also has hosted some, acted in some and also went on to do thrilling stunts in some. When a leading news portal asked him why he has not been a part of Bigg Boss, the actor said that he was offered the show this year too but did not accept it as he was already busy with his upcoming chat show.

He said that he doesn’t follow the season anymore. Once he was watching the show which left him confused. For watching the fight on the show for around an hour, he was confused as to what the fight was about. The actor also shared his concerns regarding the show being extended. He said that while it is working for the channel and people, he is not a big fan of such changes.

Karan was a part of the show’s first few promos. The promos starred Karan Wahi and Surabhi Jyoti with Salman Khan. His upcoming chat show, Game On will go on air from January 25, 2020.

