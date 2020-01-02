Karan Wahi Calls Sonali Bendre By THIS Name; Sends A Sweet Birthday Wish

Karan Wahi is known to be one of the most prominent actors on Indian Television. The actor has starred in a few movies and has a massive fan following on social media. He always seems to amaze his fans by giving a sneak peek into his personal life.

Karan Wahi calls Sonali Bendre by THIS name; sends sweet birthday wish

Karan shares an incredible bond with Goldie Behl, Sonali Bendre's husband as he gave him his first television break with 'Remix'. On the birthday of Sonali Bendre, the actor took to Instagram to send her his compliments. What caught fans' attention was the unique name he used to wish her. The actor wished her, as ‘Bhabhi’ and shared a cute photo of the actor as well.

The actor entered the industry in 2004 with a show titled Remix. The show was a huge hit among young viewers and fans still praise the iconic show. The show was produced by Goldie Behl who at the time was a major name in the industry. Goldie also happens to be good friends with Karan Wahi.

Karan Wahi poses in style in an elegant regal outfit

Fans loved the incredible gesture and even called it cute. The actor was last seen hosting Dance India Dance Season 7. Fans of the actor vare eager to watch him either on the big screen or the small screen.

Karan shares a quirky picture of himself on the sets of a show

Karan Wahi poses for a picture as he welcomes the New Year

