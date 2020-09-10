Karanvir Bohra Stands With Ankita Lokhande, Bemoans 'individuals Taking Personal Jibes'

TV actor Karanvir Bohra took to social media and express his stand in solidarity with Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande who has been called out by Shibani Dandekar over her recent post. Bohra recalled how loving and responsible Ankita had been with Sushant when they were in a relationship and said that it's sad to see individuals take personal jibes at her. He captioned the note, "We are always with you @lokhandeankita â¤ï¸"

Fans and followers of both actors lauded Karanvir's decision to speak in favour of Ankita. The latter also commented on the post as she conveyed gratitude to Karanvir.

Read | Ankita Lokhande stands in solidarity with 'braveheart' Kangana Ranaut, showers love on her

On Wednesday, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a long post clarifying her stance in the ongoing investigation. Lokhande also questioned the prime accused Rhea Chakraborty's intentions of 'giving him drugs even after knowing his alleged mental condition'. Lokhande also wrote a message for the 'haters' who call her names and reiterated that she only came forward to narrate about Sushant's personality and his mental health till 2016. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for 7 years and parted ways in 2016.

Read | Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay flaunts baby bump in former's 'workout ganji'; see pic

Earlier, Shibani was one of the few Bollywood stars to have come out and openly support Rhea, highlighting her ’unimaginable trauma’ and calling her a ‘pillar of strength’ amid the SSR case. Since then, many others have come out to support Rhea, played down the charges that have seen her being sent to Byculla Jail, and attempted to make a meal out of the 'smash patriarchy' t-shirt as though it has a bearing on recent happenings.

Read | Ankita Lokhande questions Rhea Chakraborty's intentions; clarifies stance in Sushant case

Rhea in jail

Rhea is currently lodged at the Byculla jail after the Narcotics Control Bureau found evidence of her involvement with a drug cartel. She has been remanded to custody till September 22. Her brother Showik and other members of Sushant’s staff were also been arrested, amid an investigation by the CBI and ED.

Read | Rhea's friend Shibani Dandekar attacks Ankita Lokhande over SSR: 'Wants 2 seconds of fame'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.