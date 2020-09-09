Ankita Lokhande Stands In Solidarity With 'braveheart' Kangana Ranaut, Showers Love On Her

Ankita Lokhande, who co-starred with Kangana Ranaut in the 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, expressed her unequivocal support for Kangana through social media updates as the latter faced the wrath of Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, the BMC workers tore down major portions of Kangana's office in Mumbai alleging irregularities in its construction.

Ankita shared a still from Manikarnika where Kangana Ranaut can be seen dressed as Rani Laxmibai and called her a "braveheart" as she sent "exorbitant love" and "more power" to her.

The BMC began demolishing the Queen actor’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday while she was still en route to the city from Chandigarh. BMC workers armed with jackhammers, demolition tools started to bring down a portion of Kangana's office with the help of a JCB machine. The workers broke into her office premises and began the demolition proceedings inside as well.

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished, and then proceeded to break open the lock of the premises, bringing in heavy mechanised equipment.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut had tweeted about the day when the first film under the banner of Manikarnika films was made. Kangana said that on that day construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was announced. The actor said it is not a building for her but it is her 'Ram temple' and lashed out at BMC saying that 'today Babur has come there, today history will repeat itself.' "Ram temple will be broken again but remember Babar this temple will be built again, this temple will be built again, Jai Shri Ram," Kangana said in a tweet.

मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ में पहली फ़िल्म अयोध्या की घोषणा हुई, यह मेरे लिए एक इमारत नहीं राम मंदिर ही है, आज वहाँ बाबर आया है, आज इतिहास फिर खुद को दोहराएगा राम मंदिर फिर टूटेगा मगर याद रख बाबर यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा यह मंदिर फिर बनेगा, जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम , जय श्री राम 🙏 pic.twitter.com/KvY9T0Nkvi — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Kangana Vs Shiv Sena

Kangana Ranaut has invited the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena after she compared Mumbai with 'Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir' and 'Taliban' in response to their threats against her. She has also been warned by Sena leaders to not return to Mumbai. This comes amid Kangana's continuous criticism of the Maharashtra government and Mumbai Police's investigation in Sushant's death case.

