Karanvir Bohra's Wife Teejay Flaunts Baby Bump In Former's 'workout Ganji'; See Pic

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay recently announced the entry of a new member in their family with the latter's second pregnancy news. On September 9, Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture with his wife, wherein she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The actor also told fans that Teejay was wearing his clothes. Karanvir wrote, "I think all the expected mothers must be using their husbands clothes as they keep getting bigger!". Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's Instagram post:

Karanvir Bohra's wife flaunts her baby bump

In this Instagram post, Karanvir can be seen wearing a white sando paired with grey track pants. Teejay Sidhu donned a blue sando clubbed with grey yoga pants. Tagging Teejay in the caption, Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Yeh kya baat hui @bombaysunshine ?

I was finding my new workout ganji... I think all the expected mothers must be using their husbands clothes as they keep getting bigger! ðŸ˜„" (sic). Seems like Karanvir's wife has been stealing his clothes as she gets her baby bump even bigger. Teejay replied to Karanvir saying, "Hahaha! No need to buy maternity clothes! I'll just take yours! ðŸ˜‚". Take a look at her comment below:

Fans' reactions

The couple's fans have been pouring in congratulatory wishes on their social media accounts. Netizens and celebs have also commented on this funny post by Karanvir. One of the users wrote, "ou both look so good I wish you always happy and healthy Karanvir sir and your family too" (sic), while another added, "She loves you so much that she wears your ganji so be it". Fans are finding Karanvir's post relatable as they share their stories. A fan commented, "YessðŸ˜ðŸ˜ I used my husband clothes throughout my pregnancy". Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's Instagram comment section:

Image credits: Karanvir Bohra Instagram comment section

On the professional front, the actor was seen in Bhanwar web series. This series is considered as the first Indian web series to be based on time-travel. Written by filmmaker Deepak Pachori, the web series was shot by Karanvir Bohra and six other people during the lockdown. Bohra was last seen in the Zee5 series Casino. It also features Sudhanshu Pandey, Pooja Banerjee, and Mandana Karimi in the lead roles.

