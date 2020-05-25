Kareena Kapoor Khan And Gwyneth Paltrow In Similar Cutout Dress; See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Gwyneth Paltrow are true blue fashionistas and they were seen sporting similar outfits. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a lemon-coloured midi dress. Paltrow has sported a similar outfit sometime back. However, fans are in a major fix as to who sported the outfit better. Check out their similar outfits:

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Gwyneth Paltrow in similar outfits

During the trailer launch of Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, Kareen Kapoor Khan made heads turn with her outfit. What grabbed the attention of the audience was her stunning sartorial choice. The actor was seen donning a cutout mini dress that was shaded in lemon colour. Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for subtle makeup and kept her tresses open in the look. The actor teamed her outfit with sunglasses. Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan's look:

Gwyneth Paltrow has previously sported a similar outfit and the actor looked stunning. The Hollywood actor sported a similar midi-dress that was lemon coloured. She teamed her outfit by opting for simple makeup and left her tresses open in the look. The actor opted for red lip colour. Have a look at her outfit:

Fans quickly noticed the similarities in the outfits. The outfits were from designer DionLee. However, both the actors sported the dress with style and elegance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, kickstarted her career in acting with Refugee co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. Kareena Kapoor Khan has played versatile roles in her movies and her performance has bagged her several awards and accolades. Some of the most notable movies of Kareena Kapoor Khan include Refugee, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Talaash, LOC Kargil, Chameli, Hulchul, Chup Chup Ke, Omkara, Jab We Met, Golmaal 3, Satyagraha and many more. The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium and will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Aamir Khan.

Gwyneth Paltrow, who gained wide recognition through films like Seven, Emma, Sliding Doors, and A Perfect Murder, has received several awards and accolades for her performances in movies. Some of the most memorable movies of Gwyneth Paltrow include Shakespeare in Love, Proof, Brown Bear and Friend, Iron Man 3, Bounce, Sky Caption and the World Tomorrow, Shallow Hal, Mortdecai and many more. Apart from movies, she has also been a part of music videos like I Want to Come Over and Country Strong.

