Kareena Kapoor Khan's Memorable Throwback Pic With Salman Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan have worked in several movies together including Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dabangg 2, Bodyguard, Kyon Ki, and several others. They are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen pairs of Bollywood. Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan's throwback picture is definitely unmissable and fans have absolutely loved the post:

Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan's throwback picture

This throwback picture of Kareena Kapoor and Salman Khan has been winning the hearts of fans. The post shared features Kareena Kapoor flaunting her 'signature' no-makeup look. On the other hand, Salman Khan can be seen posing in an uber-cool look with scars on his face. The picture shared seems to be taken from sets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Salman Khan share a very good bond with each other. The post shared proves the same. Kareena Khan is known for sporting her no-makeup look very often. The Tashan actor who recently made her Instagram debut has been stealing hearts over the picture-sharing platform effortlessly. She has made the internet a better place with her no-makeup looks, be it after a workout or simply a sun-kissed selfie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in Good Newwz. She will be next collaborating with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor in Karan Johar's Takht. On the other hand, Salman Khan will be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: You Most Wanted Bhai opposite to Disha Patani. The flick will also feature Tiger Shroff and Randeep Hooda in prominent roles.

